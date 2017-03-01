The ongoing onslaught by the Nigerian Police against the Peace Corps of Nigeria, took a dramatic step on Tuesday, when the Officers of the Police invaded the new National Headquarters of the Corps, taking into custody, the National Commandant, Amb. Dickson Akoh.The youth based organisation whose Bill was recently passed by the National Assembly, had recently come under serious attack by the Police, which had kicked against the establishment of the Corps, during the public hearing at the National Assembly.It could be recalled that the Nigerian Police shut down the training orientation camp in Kwara and Abuja, a week ago, thereby, forcing cadet officers to vacate the camps.Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police were seen on Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of the National Headquarters of the Corps, opposite Jabi Lake, Abuja, with the Nigerian Customs Service and other paramilitary and security agencies.The event was also attended by the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, members of the National Assembly, Traditional Rulers, Religious bodies and youth organisations.The report DAILY POST showed that the Police in a dramatic way, invaded the premises around 11.30pm on Tuesday, when the event for the official opening of the office had rounded off and the National Commandant was about taking his leave.“We don’t know where they have taken him to”, a fainty voice from the Corps told our Correspondent.Investigation, however, revealed that, Dickson Akoh was held by the FCT Command of the Nigerian Police.As of the time of filing this report, the reason for the arrest was unknown.