Nigerian Police force has approved the promotion and commendation of officers and men of the Force who were part of the team that killed notorious kidnapper, Henry Chubueze, popularly known as Vampire.The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris made the recommendation.For those who were recently promoted among the team, IGP Idris approved for them the Commendation for Courage Medal, while others were promoted.The team involved in the operation, the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, is headed by recently-promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.According to The Eagle Online, one of those involved in the operation that led to the death of Vampire and six of his gang members, Sergeant Innocent Augustine, is still on admission.Augustine was said to have been hit by multiple bullets during the operation and he “is responding to treatment very well and was equally promoted”.Vampire was the kidnapper who was freed by his gang members in the premises of the Imo State High Court in Owerri.After several days of trailing, the IRT had an encounter with Vampire and his team, during which he was killed alongside six members of the gang.