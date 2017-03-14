The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the promotion of officers of the force due for promotion to their next rank.This was contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.It said the promotion ''is part of the ongoing measures in the Force geared towards boosting the morale of Police personnel towards effective and efficient service delivery.”The statement added that merit, seniority, commitment and dedication to duty, were considered.The breakdown of the promotion showed that:Sergeants promoted to the rank of Inspectors were 7,628;Corporals to the rank of Sergeants 20,667; andPolice Constables to the rank of Corporals – 332.Idris, who congratulated those promoted, also urged them to see the elevation as a challenge to be more dedicated to their duties and carry out their statutory responsibilities in line with the rule of law and principles of democratic policing.