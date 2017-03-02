A vicious kidnapper and armed robber, Henry Chibueze a.k.a Vampire, has been killed by police operatives in a gun battle with the Police Special Forces led by the IGP intelligence Response Team.He was gunned down at about 1am this morning in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.Chibueze was rescued by his gang members in a dramatic operation at a court in Owerri on January 27, 2017.The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood said five members of the gang were arrested alive with caches of arms and ammunition.They are Obinna Ela, Arinze Abecheta, Chukwu Ikeazota, Samuel Ugochukwu and Clifford Aheana.Moshood said, “They were responsible for so many kidnap and armed robbery attacks in Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta and other States in the south/south and South-East where several innocent people were killed by the gang.“They will be paraded and charged to court on completion of Investigation.”