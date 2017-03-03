 Police intervenes as armed men attack Abuja community | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked some residents of a community in Apo district of Abuja.


One of the residents, Ebere Emeka, said the attack occurred within Pigba Sama area of Apo.
Ebere said the police arrived the area to repel the attack.

Another resident, who gave his name as Chimezie, also confirmed several gun shots within the area.
‎The Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Mamza, could not be reached as he did not respond to calls to his phone.

The police have confirmed that one person was injured during an armed robbery attack on Thursday night in a community in Apo district of Abuja.

The Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Mamza, who confirmed the incident on Friday, told newsmen that the police swung into action immediately they received a distress call.

“Yes it was a robbery attack. Some armed robbers came into the community. Immediately we received a distress call, our men mobilised and stormed the area.

“The robbers were repelled and forced to abandon their operations”, Mr. Mamza said.

The police spokesperson said the robbers made away with some property and injured one resident.

“Some properties were stolen and one person was injured. The injured person was taken to the hospital by the police and he is responding to treatment.”

Mr. Mamza, however, said no arrest has been made.
“Nobody was arrested. Our men have been on the trail of the robbers throughout the night and we are actually closing in on them,” he added.

