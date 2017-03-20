 Police arraigns Peace Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh, others in court | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, arraigned the National Commandant of the Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh before an Abuja Federal High Court.


Akoh was brought to court alongside other senior officers of the corps amid heavy security.


Recall that the National Commandant was on Sunday detained by the police over an allegation of illegal establishment of the organisation and the use of military training facilities for intended personnel of the Corps.

Akoh was arraigned before Justice Gabriel Kolawole.

Details Later….

