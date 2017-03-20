Akoh was brought to court alongside other senior officers of the corps amid heavy security.
Recall that the National Commandant was on Sunday detained by the police over an allegation of illegal establishment of the organisation and the use of military training facilities for intended personnel of the Corps.
Akoh was arraigned before Justice Gabriel Kolawole.
Details Later….
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.