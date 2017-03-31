Former UEFA president, Michel Platini, has labelled disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, as “the most selfish person”.Platini left office in December 2015, when he was banned from football for an initial eight years by FIFA ethics committee, over a £1.3million payment made to him on the instruction of Blatter, who suffered the same fate.Both men have had their bans reduced to six years, but Platini’s was later cut to four.And regarding his former friend Blatter, Platini told French newspaper Le Monde: “In the end, he tried to save his own skin.“Blatter does not defend anyone else, he never defended me. He’s the most selfish person I have seen in my life.”Platini says their relationship collapsed during the May 2015’s FIFA presidential election.“He always said I would be his last scalp,” he added.“I know he was fixated on me, to the end, ever since the ‘enough is enough’ comment on May 28, 2015, even without considering the jealousy he had for the footballer I was.”