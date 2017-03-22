The Plateau Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Samuel Galadima, slumped and died on Wednesday, while jogging along with Governor Simon Lalong, at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.The Director of Press Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Nanle, who confirmed the incident said, “Yes, the commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he died.”Nanle said that the official was gasping for breath by the time he arrived the hospital.“Doctors tried to stabilise him but could not. We have lost him,” he said.