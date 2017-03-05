There was confusion aboard an Aero Aircraft yesterday when it developed technical problem shortly after takeoff from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos.The aircraft conveying over 100 passengers, it was learnt, struggled to achieve stability in the air, a development that prompted the pilot to take precautionary steps by initiating an air return to base.Air return is a safety precautionary step by pilots to return to the airport where the aircraft took off to ascertain what could have gone wrong with the aircraft.A source close to Aero confirmed the incident saying the aircraft was being fixed.One of the passengers on board the tension- soaked plane said on landing at the Lagos Airport, officials of Aero refunded their fares after informing them the aircraft could not continue with the journey.The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) could not to be reached to confirm whether Aero had reported the incident or not.The situation made scores of Lagos and Abuja bound passengers stranded for over 12 hours at the Airport.According to the passengers, Aero canceled the flights without giving details.Most of the passengers, mainly journalists, were at fix about how to get to their destination because other airlines operating the Lagos- Sokoto route were not available.