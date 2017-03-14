The victory on Wednesday at the Nou Camp carried Barcelona through to the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate, with Sergi Roberto scoring the clinching goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.





Real Madrid supporter Luis Melendo Olmedo began the petition on Friday, citing a string of what he felt were mistakes by referee Deniz Aytekin, and by Sunday afternoon the number of backers for his campaign had reached six figures.





The petition on change.org states: 'I want to request a replaying of the Barcelona-PSG match.'





It then lists the reason as being: 'Incidents that seriously damaged PSG. As a consequence of the refereeing of the German Deniz Aytekin who benefited Barcelona with his actions and his refereeing.





'That is why I question the aptitude of the referee for his serious mistakes made during the match. I present evidence to anyone who wants to see them.'





The petition then lists a succession of incidents that its founder considers Aytekin to have got wrong, beginning with Barcelona's opening goal through Luis Suarez, which it says should have been disallowed for offside.