Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday granted the Commandant of Peace Corps, Mr. Dickson Akor, bail in the sum of N10 million.In his ruling, Justice Tsoho said Akor must produce “one surety in the sum of N20 million and must be resident within Abuja, with title document; must have title of land property and two passport photographs.“The defendant must submit his international passport to the Deputy Chief Registrar.”Justice Tsoho adjourned till May 23 for commencement of trial.The Federal Government arraigned Akor and the Incorporated Trustees of the Corps on a 90-count criminal charges, bordering on alleged conversion of money directly derived from extortion to the tune of about N1.4 billion.In the suit filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the defendants were also charged for wearing of uniforms and other identification marks, contrary to section 24 (1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under Section 32 (1) of the Act.The charges filed by the prosecution counsel, Aminu Alilu, accused the defendants of laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity, contrary to Section 7(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.The defendant pleaded not guilty.