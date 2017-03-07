The Peoples Democratic Party staff have blatantly refused to resume work, as directed by Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of the party.127 staff of the opposition party’s national secretariat in Abuja failed to show up at work on Monday.Following the appeal court judgment which proclaimed him chairman, Sheriff had called on all members of staff to resume work at Wadata Plaza.But the staff members say they are worried for their safety, especially after their past experiences.Gurama Bawa, director of administration in the secretariat, said the staff will be exposed to danger, and possibly “harassed and intimidated” by demonstrators and protesters, as was done in the recent past.“Members of staff are desirous of resuming work after having been made victim of problems they never caused but are concerned about their safety.“Following the judgment validating the National Convention by FHC in Port Harcourt, members of staff were requested to resume duty in May/June, 2016. They did so. In the few days we reported for work, we were harassed and intimidated by demonstrators and protesters.“We were violently chased out of the offices; many had to run away leaving their personal belongings which we understand have now been vandalized by unknown persons.“With the recent appeal to the Supreme Court by the Makarfi leadership, the Board of Trustees has written a strong protest letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the re-opening of the secretariat to avoid breakdown of law and order, a situation which again highlights the danger that staff will be exposed to if they resume duty as directed,” he said.