The National Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said in spite of the lingering crisis in the party, it remained a vehicle God would use to reposition Nigeria.Publicity Secretary of the committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in an interview in Abuja.Adeyeye urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the PDP because of its present challenges, but should have faith in God and see how He would use the party to restore the country’s glory.He said that the crisis in the party was not unexpected, adding, however, that it would overcome it and come out strong and better “to take its rightful position in the country’s political space’’.“I believe that the present crisis we are having in PDP is not completely unexpected given the fact that the party was in power for 16 years.“Being out of power will necessarily create its own problem and unfortunately, we have the introduction of a foreign agent into the party, which has complicated all matters.“I believe the matter will be resolved one way or the other soonest and from this present crisis, we may even have a strong party,’’ Adeyeye said. He expressed optimism that the forces fuelling PDP crisis would soon encounter their own internal crisis.“Those who seem to be in comfort today causing trouble, their own problem would soon visit them. “I am not worried; I put my faith and hope in God and I know that this matter would soon be resolved in a manner that would favour us and majority of Nigerians, by the grace of God.“So, Nigerians should not lose hope as the crisis would soon be resolved.’’