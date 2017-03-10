The Peoples’ Democratic Party, National Youths Frontier, PDPNYF, on Friday advised President Muhammadu Buhari against allowing the “cabals demystified” by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo while he was on medical vacation from “returning to work.”In a series of tweets on its social media handle @PDPNYF, the body urged Buhari to continue in the “good steps” taken by Osinbajo during his absence.The tweet reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, President Buhari, while you are away Acting President embraced leadership challenges not your normal way of blaming pdp for your failure.“Welcome Baba is our prayer that peace and calmness Nigerians enjoyed while you are away continue as you are back safely.“Welcome Baba Buhari, we pray the powerful cabals demystified by the Acting President will not resume work urgently.“Welcome Baba is our prayer that peace and calmness Nigerians enjoyed while you are away continue as you are back safely.“Welcome Baba, we strongly advise you to build on some good steps taken by @ProfOsinbajo while you are away. Nigerians are suffering under you“End of phone calls. Buhari is back, we pray Naira will not suffer against Dollar again“We pray Herdsmen/Farmer crisis will not start soon.”Buhari had arrived the country in the wee hours of Friday after 49 days of medical vacation abroad.