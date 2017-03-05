The Northern Professional Initiative, NPI, has lashed out at former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for declaring that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is dead.Recall that the former President over the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital had said the fortunes of the PDP sunk when he left the party.Obasanjo had said, “We were controlling 30 out of the 36 states. When Ahmadu and I left, the fortune of the PDP began to sink.“Whether you believe it or not, today PDP is sunk and gone. May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP.”But NPI, in its reaction said Obasanjo is not God and cannot pronounce anything dead or give guarantee of life.In a statement by its President, Mallam Abdullahi Gazali, the Northern group stressed that Obasanjo’s undemocratic actions were responsible for the death of the former ruling party.According to NPI, “It is very characteristic of former President Obasanjo to see himself as being the hero and messiah in any environment he finds himself.“But as far as his comments about the PDP is concerned, we want to remind him, one more time, that he (Obasanjo) is not God, and it is not in his place to pronounce death or give guarantee of life.“Everyone knows that Obasanjo left no room for internal democracy to thrive within the PDP when he reigned as president and self-anointed himself as the leader of the party.“If truly, the PDP is dead and buried, then let no one be left in doubt that Obasanjo is both the executioner and undertaker of the political party that was once hugely generous to him.”