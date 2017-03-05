Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, (South), Chief Bode George, has said that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s verdict that the party had ‘sunk and gone,’ is shocking and unfortunate.Reacting to the damning statement by the PDP former leader, George told the Sun, “I am really shocked that such a statement would come from Baba. If that is his wish to us, it is unfortunate. That is his personal interpretation of what is going on.”Recall that Obasanjo, in a chat with newsmen in Abeokuta during a symposium held to mark his birthday had declared that his exit from the party alongside Ahmadu Ali marked the end of the glorious era of the then ruling PDP. http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/03/pdp-dead-pray-nigeria-wont-like-obasanjo/But George has dismissed Obasanjo’s comments by noting that the commitment of other founding fathers of the party would bring it out of the current crisis and make it stronger than ever.He added, “There are still respectable founding fathers. Baba Ciroma is still alive, Dr Alex Ekwueme is still alive, Sule Lamindo is still alive, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Prof Jerry Gana and other foundation members of the party are still alive.“For me, there is nothing to fear. We have made some terrible mistakes in the past, we have learnt from the mistakes and we are going to make sure that we tread the path of honour, justice, and equity. And we are not going to fail. We are going to grow bigger than during his time,” he assured.He said that disagreement was part of the dynamics of politics, but dedication of all stakeholders would see the party through its current challenge.“You don’t expect a party as big as PDP not to have hiccups. But to think this would be the end of the party is very unfortunate.“We believe that this party will survive. We are going to work assiduously to make sure it survives because if the PDP doesn’t survive, the end of democracy is assured. We have a very strong tap root in our party.“As far as I am concerned, that is not the wish of God almighty. With commitment and dedication of foundation leaders of the party, we will survive the current crisis.“We will survive because that is the only party in this country that is absolutely nationalistic. In fact, that comment is going to give us a much deeper drive to achieve our objectives. I don’t share in his view and I believe we will survive by the grace of God.””I don’t share in his view and I believe we will survive by the grace of God.”