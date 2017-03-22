The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Reconciliation Committee, on Wednesday met with Ahmed Makarfi and some other members of the party.The meeting which took place at the temporary secretariat of the Markafi group, was aimed at finding solution to the lingering crisis rocking the former ruling party.Speaking at the meeting, Dickson said the election of all officials of the party at state and zonal levels before the botched May 21, Port Harcourt Convention remains valid.The governor reiterated his position that the report of his committee which seeks to return peace and cohesion to the party was not cast in stone, stressing that it could always be improved upon by the appropriate organs of the party.The governor, along with other members of the Committee also promised to meet with other key organs of the party to present the template for lasting peace in the PDP.He said, “All officials of the PDP at the state and zonal levels elected before the May 21 botched Port Harcourt election convention remain valid.“My committee will also meet with other key organs of the party to present the template. But let me add that this report is not cast in stone”.In his response, Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State, promised to study the template and relate with other organs of the party on the report before making any serious pronouncement.