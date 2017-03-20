5 State Governors belonging to the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have defected to the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the party.According to reports, at least 5 of the 11 governors in the PDP, are openly engaged with the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff leadership of the party. The media house however only named two of the said Governor - David Umahi of Ebonyi state and Ben Ayade of Cross River.Meanwhile, Sheriff, has applied to the Supreme Court seeking to stop Makarfi from using the name of the party to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt which affirmed him as the authentic chairman of the party.