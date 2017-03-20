Singer, Paul Okoye, has lamented that Nigerians cannot be pleased even when one offers help to them.He said Nigerians are not always satisfied, stating that they call one stingy ”when you give in silence and also call you ‘show off’ when you give in public.”According to him, he does not care what anyone thinks because they will still complain no matter what one does.He further urged Nigerians to stop hateful comments and discouraging words against people on social media.On his Instagram page @rudeboypsquare, he wrote: “You help someone today, they call you show off, you help in silence, they call you stingy. #onlyinnaija“To an extent even when people need serious help, going public seeking for help or trying to raise fund, u will still hear some people saying “must they go public” mehhnnn ….. I taya!“Yes I know some will say your reward is in heaven but then must you kill and discourage while we are on earth!“I’m sure as am typing these words now; some English teachers are checking my grammar that’s the life we live in.“Have a great week all, I don’t care what you think.”