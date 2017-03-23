 Paul Okoye Celebrates 3 Years Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Anita | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Paul Okoye Celebrates 3 Years Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Anita

12:37 PM 0
PSquare half duo, Paul Okoye and His Wife Anita are loving as they celebrate their 3 years Wedding Anniversary today.


The couple took to Instagram to share lovely photos from their wedding, Anita wrote:

“13 years of knowing you and 3 years of Marriage….. We definitely have stories to tell…. I love you Papa…. #NoOneBeLikeYou
Happy Anniversary my darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #love #anniversary #PaulOkoye”

