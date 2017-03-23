PSquare half duo, Paul Okoye and His Wife Anita are loving as they celebrate their 3 years Wedding Anniversary today.The couple took to Instagram to share lovely photos from their wedding, Anita wrote:“13 years of knowing you and 3 years of Marriage….. We definitely have stories to tell…. I love you Papa…. #NoOneBeLikeYouHappy Anniversary my darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #love #anniversary #PaulOkoye”