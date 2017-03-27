Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly, on Sunday spoke about Governor Nasir El-Rufai's leaked memo to President Muhammadu Buhari.During his sermon on Sunday Bakare said “I can never deny that I knew about the memo; I knew about it. I flew from Lagos to meet El-Rufai in Abuja to discuss the contents with President Buhari. There were just three of us at the meeting.“The memo was an assessment of what was going on; where mistakes had been made and things were not going on well; and what could be done to move the country forward.“It was not an attack on anybody or on the President but some sons of disobedience around President Buhari leaked the memo to Sahara Reporters to make it look as if it was meant to attack the President for their own selfish interests.“Can you imagine that the memo was written in September last year and some people think that they could gain from that? Woe betide anyone who thinks he can further his interests by manipulating anything in this era.”