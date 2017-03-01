Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday showered encomium on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he clocks 75 on Thursday, March 2, 2017.The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, described Pastor Adeboye as a minister of God who has over the years exhibited an unrivalled passion to expand the work of God and humanity at large.Governor Ambode said that aside the fact that Pastor Adeboye has distinguished himself as one of the most revered clerics in Nigeria’s Christendom, he is a father figure to millions of people across the world due to his virtues of honesty, peace, patience, contentment, humility and diligence. “Pastor Adeboye is no doubt a man of many parts.His simple life of transparency, openness, truth and grace make him one outstanding personality worthy of reference. He is indeed God’s precious gift to the nation.It is indeed the mercies of God that has kept him waxing stronger and aging with grace. “For many of us who had the privilege of being taught and nurtured by Pastor Adeboye, we were always motivated by the way he delivered the Word in his unique and eloquent manner.Even at 75, he is still carrying on strong and spreading the gospel of Christ at every given opportunity,” he said. Governor Ambode, while wishing him a happy 75th birthday, also prayed that the Almighty God will grant Pastor Adeboye long life and more strength to continue to be a role model to the body of Christ.