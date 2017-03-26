A New York couple has been indicted for allegedly murdering their teenage son, who authorities said was deaf and had special needs.The couple proceeded to set fire to their home to cover up the crime.Ernest F. Franklin II, 35, and his 33-year-old wife, Heather Franklin, of Guilford, New York, were indicted at the weekend on charges of second-degree murder in the death of their adopted son, 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin, according to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office in New York.Ernest, an Iraq War veteran, and his wife, a stay-at-home mom, were also charged with third-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.They will be arraigned on their indictments in Chenango County Court at a later date, according to the sheriff’s office.The arrests came after the investigation of a fire on March 1 at the family’s rural 1,300-square-foot home in Guilford, about an hour outside Syracuse, New York.Investigators believe the fire was set to cover up Jeffrey’s killing, as an autopsy determined he died before the blaze, according to the sheriff’s office.Authorities have not said how or when he was killed.His parents wed in 2011 and adopted him six or seven years ago, the sheriff’s office said. Heather, according to her Facebook page, is pregnant.Jeffrey’s death and his parents’ arrest have left the usually quiet community shaken.“People are asking themselves, How could this happen?’ ” Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting Jr. said.“Certainly for the public here, it’s a mix of anger and frustration and disappointment.”The Franklins were arrested on Wednesday. They were initially arraigned at the Town of Guilford Court on Thursday, where they entered a plea of not guilty to the same crimes on which they were then indicted, according to the sheriff’s office.The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed, authorities said.After their arrest, Ernest and Heather were taken to the Chenango County Jail, where they are being held without bail.Neither attorney for the couple had a comment on the case.