No fewer than four suspects have been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly killing one Akintoye Oyeyemi for ritual.The suspects – Tunde Jimoh, Gbenga Babalade, Abubakar Agboola and Olatunji Ahmed, reportedly conspired to kill the victim for money rituals by using human heart.Jimoh and Babalade are the alleged masterminds of the crime.This was made known by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude who paraded the suspects before newsmen in the state on Friday.According to him, Agboola, aka Baba, provided the link to Ahmed who is an Alfa.“The killers of the victim carried out their plan in the pretext of doing cashew business and lured the victim, robbed him of N100, 000 and subsequently murdered him in cold blood.“The two suspects said they killed Oyeyemi because they believed he had N10million in his possession for the cashew business but N100, 000 was found in his possession.“The two suspects said that after killing the victim, they removed the vital organs for money rituals and took them to the other two suspects, Baba and Alfa for the ritual.“The victim’s wife became apprehensive when she did not see her husband return home on time and raised alarm and thereafter reported the case at the Atiba Police State.“Items recovered from the suspects include: headless body of the deceased, heart and wrists, one cut-to-size single barrel gun, two long single barrel gun, axe, three knife, N40, 000 and charms.“The suspects would be arraigned in court after police investigations,” the CP noted, adding that they have confessed to the crime.