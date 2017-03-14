The Osun state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has claimed that people of the state are fed up with governor Rauf Aregbesola’s style of governance; and so, admonished him against spending the state’s meagre resources on his proposed ‘solidarity rallies and marches.’meagre statement signed and issued on Tuesday by the state PDP chairman, Soji Adagunodo, the party accused the governor of releasing a whooping sum of 250 million Naira to a phony organization called Oranmiyan Democrats (OD) so that it will organise a solidarity walk aimed at buoying up his ‘sagging’ image in the state.The party also enjoined well-meaning leaders of thought in the state to prevail on Aregbesola so as to avoid any further depletion of the scarce resources of the state on political rallies it branded ‘needless’ ‘vainglorious’ and ‘Ill-timed’.The statement partly reads: “An elected government does not require this kind of make belief rallies to prove its acceptability if it is indeed fulfilling the mandate of the electorate.“What the planned rally shows clearly is that Ogbeni Aregbesola is conscious of the fact that the people of Osun state are fed up with his style of governance and are desirous of a new lease of life“Even members of Aregbesola’s own political party are speaking out loudly against his misrule. Public servants, traditional rulers, the judiciary and professional bodies are all in one accord on the fact that Osun has never had it this bad.“No amount of propaganda through a rented crowd will change public opinion about this administration.”