Barring any last minute change in plans, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo will be visit Sokoto state on Thursday.A statement sent to by spokesperson to Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Malam Imam Imam, said while in the “Seat of the Caliphate, the Acting President will take part in a two-day nationwide clinic organised for micro, small and medium enterprises, MSME,” which is being hosted by the Sokoto State Government.According to the statement, Osinbajo will hold “interactive sessions with government agencies, financial institutions, operators and stakeholders in the MSME’s sub-sector.”The Acting President will also inspect sample of works by small and medium scale enterprises from across the federation.Osinbajo will further pay a visit to His Eminence, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III at his palace in Kanwuri, Sokoto.