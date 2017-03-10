He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would continue to work while he continues his rest.
He has therefore asked those who planned to send a delegation to come and welcome him to stay back and continue to pray for the country.
Buhari spoke at a meeting he held with government officials shortly after arriving the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President also hinted that he would be doing some follow-ups on his health in a few weeks.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.