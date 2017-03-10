 Osinbajo still in charge, my rest continues over the weekend -Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he decided to return to the country today so that he can continue his rest over the weekend.


He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would continue to work while he continues his rest.
He has therefore asked those who planned to send a delegation to come and welcome him to stay back and continue to pray for the country.

Buhari spoke at a meeting he held with government officials shortly after arriving the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also hinted that he would be doing some follow-ups on his health in a few weeks.

