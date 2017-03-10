President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he decided to return to the country today so that he can continue his rest over the weekend.He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would continue to work while he continues his rest.He has therefore asked those who planned to send a delegation to come and welcome him to stay back and continue to pray for the country.Buhari spoke at a meeting he held with government officials shortly after arriving the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The President also hinted that he would be doing some follow-ups on his health in a few weeks.