



Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has joined other prominent Nigerians to felicitate with the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he clocks 64.Aregbesola, in a state statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, described Osinbajo as a judicial revolutionary whose contributions to the administration of justice have changed the face of the judiciary in Nigeria.He said when the accounts of law reforms in Nigeria are given, Osinbajo’s robust contributions would continue to be a source of reference.Describing him as one prominent promoter of selfless leadership, Aregbesola said Osinbajo’s trajectory of service to the people has seen him taking up worthy causes for no personal gains as long as they serve humanity well.“In public and personal lives, Prof Osinbajo has demonstrated that the most worthy service is that carried out for the good of fellow human beings even for no personal gains and comfort,” Aregbesola noted.Recalling his roles in the pioneering efforts of Lagos State in law reforms, the Osun Governor, who served along Osinbajo when the later was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, said the face of Judiciary did not remain the same after eight years of Osinbajo’s intensive reforms as the Chief Law Officer.“Today, it is gratifying to note that his pioneering efforts in that sector have influenced in no small dimension, similar reforms in other parts of the country. This is one crucial aspect of our national life as a people where the acting President has had a tremendous impact.He said the Vice President has demonstrated that he is a man of the people, always identifying with the grassroots across the country.The statement read further, “On this occasion of your birthday, I join you and your immediate and political families in celebrating the abundant grace of God in your life.“Your life has been an eventful one dotted by numerous achievements and accomplishments.“Nigeria has benefited immensely from your fountain of knowledge, a wealth of experience, and leadership acumen.“The remarkable impact you have made in all spheres of human endeavour remains a reference point.”“You are indeed a cerebral academic per excellence, a judicial revolutionary; stabilising force; a bridge-builder, an embodiment of and astute observer of the rule of law.“This is so that you can continue to make significant contributions to the overall development of our country, Nigeria in general.“On behalf of the government and the people of Osun, I congratulate you on the attainment of this age.”