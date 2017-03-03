Nigeria's Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has directed international oil firms operating in the Niger-Delta region to relocate their headquarters to the states where they operate in order to reduce tension in the host communities.“I think it is the right thing to do," he said at a town hall meeting in Uyo where he gave the directive.He also urged Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to begin the process of engaging the International Oil Companies on the way forward to actualize the directive.He also revealed that the Ministry of Petroleum is also working with major oil companies on several initiatives including; working on illegal refineries to establish modular refineries to achieve the desired result.