Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a meeting with various of leaders of the Southern Kaduna communities in a bid to stop the crises that have ravaged the communities.He listed to submissions by representatives of various groups from Southern Kaduna.Ag. President Osinbajo speaking: I like to begin a discussion on terrible crisis that has taken place in S'Kaduna & expressing condolencesThe meeting, feelers say include Southern Kaduna leaders including CAN, JNI, Meyeti Allah reps too.