An armada of security operatives from the Nigerian Army, Department of State Security Service (DSS), police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and security dogs keep vigil at the sprawling Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, as over 12 serving and past African presidents, governors and ambassadors among others surged into the facility for its inauguration on Saturday morning.The two gates leading to the OOPL were manned by armed security personnel and fierce looking German Shepherd Dogs (GSD) while dignitaries were thoroughly screened by operatives from the police’s Explosives and Ordinance Division (EOD).The security personnel faced herculean task screening the VIPs who were eager to take part in the inauguration of the first presidential library in Africa while military helicopters hovered in the area, scanning the OOPL environment for any security threat.Those that attended the event were – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, President Helen Johnson- Sirleaf of Liberia, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex- United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Koffi Annan, ex- Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.Others were – foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, two former governors of the state, Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel and their Delta State counterpart, Emmanuel Uduaghan.