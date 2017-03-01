Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday waded into the boundary demarcation dispute among Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.Although the outcome of the mediation was not made public, the stakeholders in the states attended a meeting presided over by Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.The spokesman to the acting President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the meeting was “to review updates on boundary and boundary demarcation issues.”The governors of the states – Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River), Mr. Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Mr. Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) attended the meeting alongside their deputies.Also in attendance were officials of the National Boundary Commission led by the Director-General, Dr. Muhammad Ahmad, the clan head of Ipollo community in Cross River, Chief Stephen Odom, and senators from the states.