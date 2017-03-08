Former Special Assistant on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has asserted that Nigerians are against Muhammadu Buhari’s return to his position as President because the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has “out-shined him.”Buhari is currently on medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, UK.Following his departure, Nigerians had continued to commend the performance of the acting President for performance.In a tweet on his social media handle@renoomokri, the former Presidential aide wrote: “Osinbajo has so outshined PMB that I honestly dont know if Nigerians will want to go back to PMB’s type of governance when he comes back!”This is coming at the heels of commendation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, attributing Federal Government’s recent achievements in spite of President’s absence, to Osinbajo’s commitment and loyalty.In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, he said Osinbajo’s wisdom, vigour and innovativeness had been essential to the numerous achievements recorded by this administration.“At 60, Prof. Osinbajo has recorded several landmark achievements as a man of God and a man of the law,” it said.APC said that the acting president had visited crisis-prone areas, stabilised the economy and promoted good governance.The ruling party commended Buhari for the vision and wisdom in choosing Osinbajo as his running mate.