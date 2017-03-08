Buhari is currently on medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, UK.
Following his departure, Nigerians had continued to commend the performance of the acting President for performance.
In a tweet on his social media handle@renoomokri, the former Presidential aide wrote: “Osinbajo has so outshined PMB that I honestly dont know if Nigerians will want to go back to PMB’s type of governance when he comes back!”
This is coming at the heels of commendation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, attributing Federal Government’s recent achievements in spite of President’s absence, to Osinbajo’s commitment and loyalty.
In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, he said Osinbajo’s wisdom, vigour and innovativeness had been essential to the numerous achievements recorded by this administration.
“At 60, Prof. Osinbajo has recorded several landmark achievements as a man of God and a man of the law,” it said.
APC said that the acting president had visited crisis-prone areas, stabilised the economy and promoted good governance.
The ruling party commended Buhari for the vision and wisdom in choosing Osinbajo as his running mate.
that is why u and jonathan failed. u guys tried to outshine ur boss. Every subordinate works to represent his boss. Buhari choose a good partner. In the modern history of Nigeria, there has never been a president and Vice that are close. They relate very well. Cast your mind back to Jonathan or Obj era and check the level of relationship with their vice.Poor of course. The were just ceremonial but Buhari has and will continue to give Osibanjo assignment because any success recorded in Buhari's administration is for Nigerians and not for gang of thieves like Jonathan. meanwhile, Omokri ,please continue the campaign and endorsement of Osibanjo, whatsoever u do to Osibanjo , u have done for Buhari and even made his campaign easier. especially seeing that Osibanjo is not a president or presidential candidate or in PDP. He is in APC. If Buhari dies, Osibanjo takes over and will win. it becomes a victory for APC. Anyhow, u look at it, APC, Buhari benefits. keep it coming idiot. Nigerians love BuhariReplyDelete