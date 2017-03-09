The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris to promptly investigate and ensure the prosecution of the culprits in the recent communal clashes in Ile-Ife, where several lives were reportedly lost.Prof. Osinbajo condoles with those who lost their loved ones in the violence and commiserates with the people, and government of the State of Osun over the unfortunate incident. He prays that the Almighty God will comfort those who have become mourners in such tragic circumstances.The Acting President also calls on all the different groups of people in Ile-Ife to live in harmony, remain calm and keep the peace while police investigation is in progress, assuring that perpetrators of the acts of violence will be identified and brought to book according to law.While strongly condemning the killings and other acts of violence that have been perpetuated in the town, Acting President Osinbajo emphasises that resorting to acts of violence as a form of redress over grievances by any group of people anywhere in the country will not be tolerated or condoned by the Federal Government. Such unlawful pursuit of redress and despicable expression of grievances shall be firmly punished in line with extant laws.