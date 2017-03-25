Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced that the Federal Government will take urgent measures to include Abia in the amnesty programme designed for oil-producing areas.Osinbajo made the promise on Friday in Umuahia during a town hall meeting with representatives of different groups from the oil-producing communities in the state, comprising traditional rulers, women and youth groups.He said that the federal government and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs would work hand-in-hand with the state government to ensure that beneficiaries of the amnesty programme hailed from Asa, the oil-producing area of Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state.Osinbajo was reacting to the protest by the people of the area at the meeting that the state was not included in the programme.On his part, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu said that “no single Abia indigene has benefited from the amnesty programme”.Ikpeazu said that he was happy with the drama that played out at the hall and called for an inquiry on the purported list of 237 beneficiaries from the state as presented by Boroh.