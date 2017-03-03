Reports have it that Osinbajo, in company of the ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, landed at the Kaduna International Airport 12:21pm.
After being received by Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Osinbajo proceeded to inspect Kaduna Airport. He will also be inspecting the Abuja -Rigasa Railway terminal link road to the airport constructed by the state government within one months.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.