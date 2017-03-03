Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Kaduna state.Reports have it that Osinbajo, in company of the ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, landed at the Kaduna International Airport 12:21pm.After being received by Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Osinbajo proceeded to inspect Kaduna Airport. He will also be inspecting the Abuja -Rigasa Railway terminal link road to the airport constructed by the state government within one months.