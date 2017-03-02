Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were the two members of the firm tasked with safeguarding the envelopes with the winners names on them.





However, a mix-up by Brian resulted in presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway being given the Best Actress envelope instead of the one announcing that “Moonlight” had won Best Picture.

Dunaway eventually announced that “La La Land” had won the Best Picture top prize, which was wrong.





Cullinan has drawn media attention and scrutiny because he was tweeting from backstage minutes before handing Beatty the wrong envelope.