



Nigerian singer, Oritse Femi, just stepped up as he moved into his new home in Lekki, Lagos estimated to have cost a whooping N400million.The musical Taliban as he is fondly called has also acquired an office space to help strengthen his business chain that includes; Oritsefemi Oil & Gas (OFOG), MSN G Entertainment and Oritsefemi NGO (Feed a Child).Oritsefemi has also employed a new manager, Miss Karachi Maduforo @theladykara as his personal manager while Danku remains as head of A&R for MSN.He started from Ajegunle to Festac. He later moved from Ikeja to Lekki phase 1, a few years ago.