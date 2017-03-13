Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, and Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior, are in South Africa to hold talks with President Jacob Zuma over the attacks on Nigerians in the country.Clement Aduku, spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs, disclosed this in a statement, saying the ministers would also meet top officials of the South African government in bid to find solutions to the attacks.“The honourable minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and the honourable minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau have arrived South Africa to hold high level talks with relevant officials of the country over the spate of attacks against foreigners, including Nigerians,” it read.“While in South Africa, the delegation will meet the South African President Jacob Zuma and the foreign minister, Maite Nkoana Mashabane, among top ranking officials.“The talks are aimed at addressing head on, the recent attacks on Nigerians and seek permanent solutions to the crisis. The delegation will also meet with the Nigerian community leaders in the country.”Last month, aggrieved South Africans attacked businesses and homes of Nigerians.