Adinoyi-Ojo Onukaba, a seasoned journalist who served as senior special assistant to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is dead.TheCable gathered that he was involved in an accident while trying to avoid armed robbers on his way from the 80th birthday ceremony of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Sunday.Details of his death are still sketchy.The deceased was a former managing director of Daily Times. He also worked with Obasanjo for many years.He went into politics and wanted to be the governor of Kogi, where he hailed from, but did not succeed.After the death of Abubakar Audu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2015 governorship election, Onukaba was among the contenders for the ticket of the party in the supplementary election.Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor, eventually secured the ticket.Shortly after Bello emerged, he called on the people of the state to support him, and advised the governor to improve the lot of the masses.“Kogi is in serious crisis. A period of crisis portends danger and opportunity. He (Bello) can turn this crisis into an opportunity Kogi’s rebirth through good governance and exemplary leadership,” he had said in a statement.