Tears flowed freely at the ancestral home of Adioniyi-Ojo Onukaba in Obroke-Ihima, Okehi local government area of Kogi state, when the former managing director of the Daily Times of Nigeria Plc, was buried.Onukaba, who died on Sunday evening was buried around 5:30pm in accordance with Islamic rites.Musa Galadima, chief imam of Ebiraland, presided over the special prayer rendered at his funeral.Onukaba was hit by an oncoming vehicle while running to a nearby bush to avoid armed robbery attack at a spot in Igbara-Oke, Ondo state.He died on the spot and his corpse was later deposited at a morgue in Akure.He was said to be returning from the inauguration of a library built by former President Olusegun Obasanjo when the unfortunate incident happened.He is survived by a wife, Memunat and three children.The burial was attended by dignitaries, relations, friends, colleagues and government officials, including Abdulmalik Abdulkarim, director-general, the state Bureau of information and youth mobilisation.Photo credit: Hamza Lamisi