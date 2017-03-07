Onukaba, who died on Sunday evening was buried around 5:30pm in accordance with Islamic rites.
Musa Galadima, chief imam of Ebiraland, presided over the special prayer rendered at his funeral.
Onukaba was hit by an oncoming vehicle while running to a nearby bush to avoid armed robbery attack at a spot in Igbara-Oke, Ondo state.
He died on the spot and his corpse was later deposited at a morgue in Akure.
He was said to be returning from the inauguration of a library built by former President Olusegun Obasanjo when the unfortunate incident happened.
He is survived by a wife, Memunat and three children.
The burial was attended by dignitaries, relations, friends, colleagues and government officials, including Abdulmalik Abdulkarim, director-general, the state Bureau of information and youth mobilisation.
Photo credit: Hamza Lamisi
