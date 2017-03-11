Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari unwittingly exposed the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed’s penchant for lies and propaganda when he addressed the nation after a closed-door meeting with senior members of his cabinet.Omokri stated this in a copy of a statement issued by him on Saturday and sent to newsmen.The former presidential aide, who did a comparative study of the remarks made by the Minister and the President concerning the health status of the President, said the remarks by the two government officials contradicted each other sharply.He also said that it was meaningless for Nigerians to continue to believe without double-checking for facts, further comments by Mohammed.The statement reads in part: “Lai Mohammed, even your own boss President Muhammadu Buhari knows you are an unrepentant liar from the pit of hell!“You told us the President was ‘hale and hearty’.“Your exact words on February 9, 2017 were: ‘I can say it without any equivocation, Mr President is WELL, he is HALE and he is HEARTY; no question about that.’“Well, the man himself has returned and these are President Buhari’s own exact words: ‘I have received, I think, the best of treatment I could receive. I couldn’t recall BEING SO SICK since I was a young man!’“Only a fool will henceforth believe anything spoken by Lai Mohammed. He has officially been declared a liar by his own boss.”