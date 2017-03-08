Reflections and congratulatory messages are pouring in already for Vice (Acting President) Yemi Osinbajo today on his 60th birthday. The Professor of Law rose to the nation's second seat of power when he ran alongside President Muhammadu Buhari with the CHANGE Agenda.While he ran alongside Buhari, he notified his mother of his intention. Speaking at the Bola Tinubu colloquium in 2015, Osinbajo narrated how he went to break the news to his mother that he would be running for Vice President, he expected her to express reservations, but that she only offered a prayer, and said: ''You must solve this NEPA problem.''Osinbajo then told his mother that it would be one of the priorities of the government, if they win.