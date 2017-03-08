One person who was alleged to be a rice smuggler was said to have been killed by the operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service along Siun-Sagamu-Abeokuta road this morning.Unconfirmed reports say the operatives of the NCS had pursued the alleged rice smugglers to a certain point along the road around Kobape when the tragic event occurred.The situation in the area was said to be volatile as at the time of filing this report.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but he said details were still sketchy.He said, “The area commanders of Sagamu and Abeokuta, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode-Egba and other police officers are now on ground to maintain peace and order.”