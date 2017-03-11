An aide to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State reportedly lost his life on Friday in an accident involving the governor’s convoy on Kaduna/Abuja Expressway.According to reports, one Farouk Musa, who was until his death a Senior Special Assistant on Intergovernmental Affairs to the governor, lost his life in the fatal accident.Reports said a Prado SUV intercepted the Hilux which Musa was riding in leading to a coalition. Only the Hilux carrying the deceased was involved in the accident.The deceased, aged 45 years, was said to have been thrown out the vehicle following which he sustained internal injuries.Three persons survived the accident.