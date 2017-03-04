The wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has revealed that she was attracted to his physique, while they were both NYSC members.In an interview with journalists, Mrs. Akeredolu stated that she was not looking to marry a man who was already made.She also revealed the Governor is younger than her by three years.“It’s a long story. Actually my husband was a youth corper then in Enugu. I was also posted to Enugu.“So, a friend of mine visited me and then she came along with her boyfriend who also came along with my husband. That was how we met and it was love at first sight. I think people frown at love at first sight but it worked for us.“I fell in love with his broad shoulders. Then he was really looking very cute. I can still remember what he was wearing that day. I won’t forget – a red shirt, long sleeves, and jean trousers.“He was really looking great and then we were very young and restless. That was like 37 years ago. He couldn’t even take me out because he didn’t have money as a youth corper. It was quite magnetic and that was it. And besides I have always said that whoever that was going to marry me must be able to sweep me off my feet completely and that was exactly what happened.“There is a three-year age difference between us. I am older than him anyway. I was like 25 then while he was 22. It was love that really endured. I had graduated and in my place when a girl graduates from the university, suitors come from left, right and centre. And your parents would expect you to go for a self-made man with everything.“But I have always known that there was no way I could have married a self-made man. I will rather build a home from the scratch with you because I want to have a say in my home.“My parents were educated and so they didn’t see a reason to obstruct us. My father understood what modernity is all about when it comes to relationship and also understood the fact that when a young girl falls in love, it is always difficult to talk her out of it. And knowing that I was strong opinionated right from time, he knew that this one that I have brought was the right man,” she said.Akeredolu replaced Olusegun Mimiko as Governor last month.The wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has revealed that she was attracted to his physique, while they were both corpers.In an interview with This Day, Mrs. Akeredolu stated that she was not looking to marry a man who was already made.She also revealed the Governor is younger than her by three years.“It’s a long story. Actually my husband was a youth corper then in Enugu. I was also posted to Enugu.“So, a friend of mine visited me and then she came along with her boyfriend who also came along with my husband. That was how we met and it was love at first sight. I think people frown at love at first sight but it worked for us.“I fell in love with his broad shoulders. Then he was really looking very cute. I can still remember what he was wearing that day. I won’t forget – a red shirt, long sleeves, and jean trousers.“He was really looking great and then we were very young and restless. That was like 37 years ago. He couldn’t even take me out because he didn’t have money as a youth corper. It was quite magnetic and that was it. And besides I have always said that whoever that was going to marry me must be able to sweep me off my feet completely and that was exactly what happened.“There is a three-year age difference between us. I am older than him anyway. I was like 25 then while he was 22. It was love that really endured. I had graduated and in my place when a girl graduates from the university, suitors come from left, right and centre. And your parents would expect you to go for a self-made man with everything.“But I have always known that there was no way I could have married a self-made man. I will rather build a home from the scratch with you because I want to have a say in my home.“My parents were educated and so they didn’t see a reason to obstruct us. My father understood what modernity is all about when it comes to relationship and also understood the fact that when a young girl falls in love, it is always difficult to talk her out of it. And knowing that I was strong opinionated right from time, he knew that this one that I have brought was the right man,” she said.Akeredolu replaced Olusegun Mimiko as Governor last month.