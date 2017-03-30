Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade’s daughter, Meraiah Ekehinde took to Instagram earlier this week to pen some beautiful words to her mom.The 16 year old fashion student shared a beautiful photo of her superstar mom in celebration of Mother’s Day.She wrote: ‘You’ve loved me unconditionally, supported and uplifted my dreams, saw my vision before any one else around me did. You’ve watched me grow, taught me to be a young bold woman in this world. Taught me to be a goal getter and never a quitter no matter how tough it gets. Everyone that comes in contact with you can see that you’re a power house, exuding so much strength, energy and greatness where ever you go. How you’re able to balance your life ia amazing!Watching you throughout the years , and I can say I’m becoming a spitting image of my mother. Everything I am you have helped me to be. I would never trade our bond for anything else. I love you soo much! Happy Mother’s Dayyy!!! ❤.”