Nollywood screen goddess, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has met with Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in her office in Ghana.The talented actress was hosted few days after returning from her trip to Morroco.Mrs Akufo-Addo shared photos with Ekeinde and wrote;“I was pleased to receive a courtesy call from human rights advocate and actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (@realomosexy ) on Thursday. During the visit, a range of topics were discussed, including the importance of visible, accessible, and positive role models for girls and young women as they make important choices for their future. #WomenWhoInspire”