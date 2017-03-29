 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Hosted By The First Lady Of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nollywood screen goddess, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has met with Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in her office in Ghana.


 The talented actress was hosted few days after returning from her trip to Morroco.

Mrs Akufo-Addo shared photos with Ekeinde and wrote;

“I was pleased to receive a courtesy call from human rights advocate and actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (@realomosexy ) on Thursday. During the visit, a range of topics were discussed, including the importance of visible, accessible, and positive role models for girls and young women as they make important choices for their future.  #WomenWhoInspire”

