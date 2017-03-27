Former Special Adviser to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has berated the founding overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, over his comments on the leaked memo of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.Bakare alleged that those around President Muhammadu Buhari deliberately leaked the memo to create friction between the President and the governor.Disclosing that he, El-Rufai and one other put the memo together, the clergy man had insisted that those who leaked the memo did it for selfish interest.But the former Presidential aide in his reaction described Bakare as a “funny character,” wondering why he never saw anything wrong when El-Rufai and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi leaked memos written to Jonathan.In a post on his Facebook wall, Omokri wrote: “Tunde Bakare is a funny character. Here is a man who did not see anything wrong when Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi leaked memos written to President Goodluck Jonathan now castigating those around the President for leaking El-Rufai’s memo.“Tunde Bakare must know that Acts 10:14 says God is no respecter of persons. If that is the case, why should his servants be respecters of persons? If it was good for Goodluck Jonathan, then it should be good for President Buhari and El-Rufai, his mini-me.“El-Rufai is an expert at leaking other people’s memo and shouldn’t complain when his own memos are leaked.”