MFM FC Sikiru Olatunbosun's wonder goal against Enugu Rangers has been voted CNN Football's goal of the week.Olatunbosun's goal was confirmed winner on CNN's Football verified Twitter handle after voting by football fans all over the world.Olatunbosun, who got over 80 per cent of the votes, beat off competition from Roma's Radja Nainggolan, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Woking FC's Joey Jones to emerge winner."Congratulations to Sikiru Olatunbosun, winner of the latest CNN Goal of the Week!" CNN Football wrote on their Twitter handle on Friday.Olatunbosun's wonder goal came in last week's Nigeria Professional Football League 2-1 home win against champions Rangers.The forward lifted the ball over a Rangers defender before volleying in a left-foot strike into the top corner.This is the first time a goal in the NPFL will be winning the award.